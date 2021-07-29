The Cadillac Three announce 10th anniversary UK tour, share video for new single Get After It

Nashville hellraisers The Cadillac Three are to celebrate their tenth anniversary with a December UK tour. And to get everyone in the mood, the trio have paired this announcement with the release of a hard-stompin’ new single, Get After It.

Jaren Johnston’s band will bring their songs of the South back across the Atlantic from December 1 through to December 13, doubtless airing choice tracks from their brace of 2020 albums, Country Fuzz and Tabasco & Sweet Tea.

Kick ass entertainment is guaranteed at the following locations:

Dec 01 Academy, Manchester

Dec 02 O2 Academy, Leeds

Dec 03 O2 Institute, Birmingham

Dec 05 Rock City, Nottingham

Dec 06 O2 Academy, Newcastle

Dec 07 O2 Academy, Glasgow

Dec 09 Roundhouse, London

Dec 11 Great Hall, Cardiff

Dec 12 Whelans, Dublin

Dec 13 Limelight, Belfast

The band’s new video is apparently a collaboration with a well-known amplifier manufacturer and a new range of high-end German motorcycles. Eagle-eyed readers might be able to forensically study the band’s new promo photo for a hint of a clue as to their new corporate partners.



The Head of Marketing and Product Management at the luxury motor vehicles company thinks the new TC3 track is “awesome”, incidentally. And if that doesn’t get you frantically stabbing at the ‘Play’ button below like a more domesticated/less psychotic Norman Bates then what is even the point of The Head of Marketing and Product Management at said company telling you that he thinks it’s “awesome”?