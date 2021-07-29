The Cadillac Three announce 10th anniversary UK tour, share video for new single Get After It

Nashville hellraisers The Cadillac Three are to celebrate their tenth anniversary with a December UK tour. And to get everyone in the mood, the trio have paired this announcement with the release of a hard-stompin’ new single, Get After It.
Jaren Johnston’s band will bring their songs of the South back across the Atlantic from December 1 through to December 13, doubtless airing choice tracks from their brace of 2020 albums, Country Fuzz and Tabasco & Sweet Tea.
Kick ass entertainment is guaranteed at the following locations:
Dec 01 Academy, Manchester
Dec 02 O2 Academy, Leeds
Dec 03 O2 Institute, Birmingham
Dec 05 Rock City, Nottingham
Dec 06 O2 Academy, Newcastle
Dec 07 O2 Academy, Glasgow
Dec 09 Roundhouse, London
Dec 11 Great Hall, Cardiff
Dec 12 Whelans, Dublin
Dec 13 Limelight, Belfast
The band’s new video is apparently a collaboration with a well-known amplifier manufacturer and a new range of high-end German motorcycles. Eagle-eyed readers might be able to forensically study the band’s new promo photo for a hint of a clue as to their new corporate partners.
The Head of Marketing and Product Management at the luxury motor vehicles company thinks the new TC3 track is “awesome”, incidentally. And if that doesn’t get you frantically stabbing at the ‘Play’ button below like a more domesticated/less psychotic Norman Bates then what is even the point of The Head of Marketing and Product Management at said company telling you that he thinks it’s “awesome”?