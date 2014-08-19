The Blackout detail UK tour

The Blackout have announced an 11-date headlining UK tour and released details of crowdfunded EP, Wolves.

They’ll be supported on the November dates by Chiodos and When We Were Wolves, while the band’s EP, Wolves, will be released to coincide with the tour.

The group were forced to cancel part of their Final Party tour late last year after frontman Gavin Butler fell ill on stage in Manchester. He was taken to hospital because of the recurrence of a neurological issue. However, the frontman says the “frustrating” year they had, sparked their enthusiasm for the new EP.

He says: “Wolves was born from the previous, frustrating year. It took a lot of determination and sacrifice to pick ourselves up and carry on. The main reason this happened was our vision for Wolves. Writing these songs not only gave us a way to vent our frustrations, but gave us a fresh fervour for making music and the much-needed awakening to the fact we all love being in a band.”

Wolves was produced thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign in which the band exceeded their target of £10,000, raising a total of £16,692 to fund the EP. Full track details have yet to be announced.

Wolves is released on October 27.

Tour dates

Nov 02: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 03: Leeds Cockpit

Nov 04: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 05: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 06: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 08: Wolverhampton Rescue Rooms

Nov 09: Bristol Fleece

Nov 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 11: Cardiff Solus

Nov 12: Southampton 1865

Nov 13: London Scala