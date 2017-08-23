The Black Dahlia Murder release Nightbringers video

The Black Dahlia Murder have released a video for Nightbringers, the title track of their upcoming eighth album. Watch it above.
The follow-up to 2015’s Abysmal arrives on October 6 via Metal Blade Records, and it’s their first with new guitarist Brandon Ellis, who joined last year.
Frontman Trevor Strnad says: “Death metal and night time are synonymous to me We are the rulers of the darkened hours that the Christian god fears.
“A lot of archaic ideas that are still upheld – such as marriage and monogamy – came from Christianity, whether people want to acknowledge it or not. To me, death metal has always been bucking that.
“It’s being-the-villain music, because we’re the enemy of Christianity, the enemy of all that is good and traditional. Death metal is for free thinkers – it’s for showing people the path to inner strength and operating on your own will, instead of being told what to do and living in fear.”
The Black Dahlia Murder are currently co-headlining the Summer Slaughter Tour of North America, performing their 2007 album Nocturnal in full.
The Black Dahlia Murder: Nightbringers tracklist
- Widowmaker
- Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake
- Matriarch
- Nightbringers
- Jars
- Kings Of The Nightworld
- Catacomb Hecatomb
- As Good As Dead
- The Lonely Deceased