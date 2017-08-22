Portugal's doom destroyers Process Of Guilt unleash a monumental new track

If you frequent the kinds of gigs where the floor is largely taken up with bearded men rocking back and forth in unison to mammoth, mantric riffs, then Portugal’s Process Of Guilt are going to shake your foundations – in a good way, of course.

The four-piece have a new album, Black Earth, due to come crashing through your consciousness on September 11 when it’s released via Bleak Recordings. Its fusion of doom, sludge and heaving, meet-your-maker post-metal propulsion mark out a demanding and ultimately liberating journey from bowel-shaking frequencies to third-eye-opening invocations – and we have a preview in the fraught yet formidable, seven-minute form of the track Feral Ground.

Kicking off on lingering, droning riffs that sound like a fishing line cast out into the river Styx, the track gives birth to a heaving, ritual groove of tectonic plate proportions, bathed in a constantly seething corona of guitar as it blends the guttural and the heady into something that exceeds the sum of its parts. Not only do we have the track itself, but we also have an elegantly shot, monochrome video combining fevered performance with mysteriously shrouded figures, creepy-crawly close-ups and an all-round sense that some very weird shit is starting to seep in from a different spiritual plane.

So without further ado, cast aside your phobias, prepare for psychic ascension and enter the gloriously groove-heavy world of Feral Ground below!

Check out Process Of Guilt’s Facebook page here, and pre-order Black Earth here!