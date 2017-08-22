Watch Brutality Will Prevail's new video for Perpetual Lows

Brutality Will Prevail are premiering their new video for Perpetual Lows exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album In Dark Places, which is out now via Holy Roar Records.

Speaking to Hammer about the video, the band say it takes you “into the highs of being on the road.” It shows footage of Brutality Will Prevail on tour “shredding and headbanging” across Europe, in support of their fifth album In Dark Places.

Brutality Will Prevail are touring the UK later this year with Rancour and Chamber, where the band say they’re keen to “change it up” and play some new songs.

Brutality Will Prevail tour dates

21 Sep: The Louisiana, Bristol

22 Sep: Camden Assembly, London

23 Sep: Gullivers, Manchester

24 Sep: The Anvil, Bournemouth

5 Oct: The Parish, Huddersfield

6 Oct: The Garage, Glasgow

7 Oct: Church, Dundee

8 Oct: Jumpin’ Jacks, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

In the new issue of Metal Hammer there's a special split CD between Holy Roar Records and Basick Records, including tracks from Haast's Eagles, Helpless and Idylls.

