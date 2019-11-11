The Black Crowes reunite for 2020 tour

Last month, rumours began to build suggesting The Black Crowes were about to reform for a run of live shows.

The speculation was sparked when their former manager Pete Angelus said he was was aware of a deal that brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson “made with Live Nation for a 2020 tour,” although at the time, Live Nation told the site they didn’t have “any intel.”

Now the brothers have confirmed to Howard Stern that they will indeed be bringing the band back together for a run of 45 North American shows next year.

The dates will get underway at the Austin 360 Amphitheatre on June 17 and wrap up with a set at The Forum in Los Angeles on September 19.

The Black Crowes will play their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker in full to mark its 30th anniversary, along with a selection of other favourites.

Although Chris and Rich have been confirmed in the lineup, there’s no word who else will be joining them.

Tickets for the show are available through The Black Crowes’ official website, while a full list of dates can be found below.

Last week, posters showing the band’s logo began to appear on billboards in the US suggesting an announcement was imminent.

It’s also bee revealed that a 5CD box set titled The Broadcast Collection will be released on November 22 through Soundstage. It’ll feature live performances from The Black Crowes that were recorded in Atlantic City, San Jose, Los Angeles and Houston between 1990 and 1993.

The Black Crowes: The Broadcast Collection

This 5CD box set brings together a selection of The Black Crowes live performances recorded between 1990 and 1993. With the band reforming for live shows in 2020, this is not to be missed.View Deal

The Black Crowes 2020 North American tour

Jun 17: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jun 19: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jun 20: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 23: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jun 24: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 26: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Jun 27: Atlanta Cellairis Amhitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jun 30: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 01: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 04: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jul 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 10: Virginia Beach Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Jul 14: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 15: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 18: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 21: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 22: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 28: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 31: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 01: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 13: Minneapolis Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 16: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 18: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 20: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 23: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 26: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Aug 28: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Aug 30: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 04: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 05: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Sep 08: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 09: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 11: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 12: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 18: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA