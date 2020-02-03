The Black Crowes announce UK and European tour

The Black Crowes have announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

Brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson reunited in November last year and revealed they’d be heading out on the road across North America this summer.

And, like those dates, The Black Crowes will be performing their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker in full to mark its 30th anniversary on the UK and European tour, along with a selection of other favourites.

It'll kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena on October 10 before UK shows in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Leeds. They’ll then hit mainland Europe for further dates, with the tour set to wrap up at Lisbon’s Campo Pequeno on November 14.

Chris Robinson says: “I’m thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made and bringing our lives together full circle. Long live rock’n’roll and The Black Crowes!"

Rich adds: “First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (February 7).

The Black Crowes 2020 UK and European tour

Oct 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 12: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 20: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Cardiff, UK

Oct 24: Leeds First Direct Leeds, UK

Oct 27: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 28: Amsterdam AFAS, Netherlands

Oct 30: Bochum Ruhr Congress, Germany

Oct 31: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Nov 04: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 05: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 09: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 10: Milan Forum, Italy

Nov 12: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Nov 14: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal