The best alcohol advent calendars 2020: Whisky, bourbon, gin, rum, beer!

Advent calendars have come a long way from the days of Victorian-themed pictures or Santa-shaped chocolate treats behind the numbers.

Once just a way for children to count down excitedly to Christmas Day, adults are now reliving the thrill by delving into a world of boozy delights as the big day approaches. There are now advent calendars full of gin, rum, whisky, bourbon and beer – but where do you start and what are the ones worth getting?

Here at Louder, picking one – or two – of these alcohol-soaked boxes every year has now become something of a tradition and here you’ll find a selection of our favourites, which are guaranteed to give you a warm glow as the temperatures begin to plummet.

Jack Daniel’s advent calendar: £60

If a swig of good old-fashioned Jack Daniel's is your thing, then take a look a this tempting calendar. Within the box you'll uncover everything from Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 through to Jack Daniel's Single Barrel – and there's three surprises in every pack.

Whitley Neill’s 12 Gins Of Christmas advent calendar: £48.41

Let's face it, when it comes to buying gin, it's hard to know where to start given the sheer number of craft gins that have marched on to the market in recent years. Thankfully, Whitley Neill have done all the hard work for you with this splendid offering. This contains 12 x 5cl miniatures featuring everything from their London Dry Gin through to their blood orange concoction – all for less than £50.

24 Days Of Rum advent calendar: £79.90

A tot of rum can certainly take the edge off a cold, wintry night – and with this brilliant offering, you'll get 24 rums from 24 different countries to do just that. Along with the pours, you also get two glasses and a tasting note kit so you can learn more about all the rums contained within.

Drinks By The Dram Bourbon and American Whiskey advent calendar: £128.99

If sipping bourbons and all things American whiskey-shaped are more to you’re liking, then Drinks By The Dram have you well covered, too. Bourbons, ryes, whiskey and more are crammed into this bulging box making it a star-spangled delight.