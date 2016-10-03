The Band's Last Waltz set for 40th anniversary reissue

The Band’s live collection The Last Waltz is set for a 40th anniversary reissue.

Four new versions of the live package will be released via Rhino, including a collector’s edition box set featuring the never-before-seen shooting script by director Martin Scorsese.

The Last Waltz will be available in 2CD, 6LP and 4CD plus Blu-ray formats from November 11. The limited box set comes in a 4CD plus 2 Blu-ray format, with a 300-page book bound in faux red leather. It will be available from December 9.

The second Blu-ray disc includes a rarely-seen interview from the 1990s with Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson, photo gallery and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album. The book features a full replication of Scorsese’s shooting script, rare and previously unseen photos, set sketches, three foldout storyboards and a foreword by Scorsese.

Guitarist Robbie Robertson says: “We are putting out a super deluxe celebration of this occasion, and with that we’ve been fortunate enough to be able to use the original shooting script that Martin Scorsese made for what he had everybody doing for capturing this.

“It’s all in the package. After it, he gave this to me as a gift. It has the lyrics to the songs, every lighting move, every camera thing that they were shooting for. It’s extraordinary.

“He had one oft these made for me and one for himself. There’s only been two of these ever in existence. Now he’s agreed to let this be made and shared with the audience.”

The collector’s edition is limited to 2500 copies worldwide.

For their farewell concert, The Band recorded The Last Waltz a string of guests at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco in November, 1976. In 1978, the show was released as an album and concert film, directed by Scorsese.

In April, Warren Haynes led a live New Orleans tribute to The Last Waltz.

The Last Waltz’ 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition tracklist

Disc One

Theme From the Last Waltz – with orchestra Up On Cripple Creek The Shape I’m In It Makes No Difference Who Do You Love – with Ronnie Hawkins Life Is a Carnival Such a Night – with Dr John The Weight Down South In New Orleans – with Bobby Charles This Wheel’s On Fire Mystery Train – with Paul Butterfield Caldonia – with Muddy Waters Mannish Boy – with Muddy Waters Stage Fright

Disc Two

Rag Mama Rag All Our Past Times – with Eric Clapton Further On Up the Road – with Eric Clapton Ophelia Helpless – with Neil Young Four Strong Winds – with Neil Young Coyote – with Joni Mitchell Shadows and Light – with Joni Mitchell Furry Sings the Blues – with Joni Mitchell Acadian Driftwood Dry Your Eyes – with Neil Diamond The WS Walcott Medicine Show Tura Lura Lura (That’s An Irish Lullaby) – with Van Morrison Caravan – with Van Morrison

Disc Three

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down The Genetic Method/Chest Fever Baby Let Me Follow You Down – with Bob Dylan Hazel – with Bob Dylan I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Live We Never Have Met) – with Bob Dylan Forever Young – with Bob Dylan Baby Let Me Follow You Down (Reprise) – with Bob Dylan I Shall Be Released Jam #1 Jam #2 Don’t Do It Greensleeves (From Movie Soundtrack)

Disc Four

The Last Waltz Suite: The Well/Evangeline – with Emmylou Harris/ Out of the Blue/The Weight – with the Staple Singers/The Last Waltz Refrain Concert Rehearsal: King Harvest (Has Surely Come) Tura Lura Lura (That’s An Irish Lullaby) Caravan Such a Night Rag Mama Rag Mad Waltz – a sketch track for The Well The Last Waltz – an instrumental The Last Waltz – a sketch

Disc Five

(Blu-ray; 5.1 Surround Sound Mix)

Theme From the Last Waltz – with orchestra Up On Cripple Creek The Shape I’m In It Makes No Difference Who Do You Love – with Ronnie Hawkins Life Is a Carnival Such a Night – with Dr John Down South in New Orleans – with Bobby Charles Mystery Train – with Paul Butterfield Mannish Boy – with Muddy Waters Stage Fright Further On Up the Road – with Eric Clapton Ophelia Helpless – with Neil Young Coyote – with Joni Mitchell Dry Your Eyes – with Neil Diamond Tura Lura Lura (That’s an Irish Lullaby) – with Van Morrison Caravan – with Van Morrison The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down Baby Let Me Follow You Down – with Bob Dylan I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Live We Never Have Met) – with Bob Dylan Forever Young – with Bob Dylan Baby Let Me Follow You Down (Reprise) I Shall Be Released (Finale) The Well Evangeline – with Emmylou Harris Out of the Blue The Weight – with the Staple Singers The Last Waltz’ Refrain Theme From ‘The Last Waltz’

