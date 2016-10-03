Trending

The Band's Last Waltz set for 40th anniversary reissue

The Band's Last Waltz live package will be available in multiple formats – including limited collector's box set

The cover art for The Band's The Last Waltz 40th anniversary edition
The Band's The Last Waltz 40th anniversary edition

The Band’s live collection The Last Waltz is set for a 40th anniversary reissue.

Four new versions of the live package will be released via Rhino, including a collector’s edition box set featuring the never-before-seen shooting script by director Martin Scorsese.

The Last Waltz will be available in 2CD, 6LP and 4CD plus Blu-ray formats from November 11. The limited box set comes in a 4CD plus 2 Blu-ray format, with a 300-page book bound in faux red leather. It will be available from December 9.

The second Blu-ray disc includes a rarely-seen interview from the 1990s with Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson, photo gallery and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album. The book features a full replication of Scorsese’s shooting script, rare and previously unseen photos, set sketches, three foldout storyboards and a foreword by Scorsese.

Guitarist Robbie Robertson says: “We are putting out a super deluxe celebration of this occasion, and with that we’ve been fortunate enough to be able to use the original shooting script that Martin Scorsese made for what he had everybody doing for capturing this.

“It’s all in the package. After it, he gave this to me as a gift. It has the lyrics to the songs, every lighting move, every camera thing that they were shooting for. It’s extraordinary.

“He had one oft these made for me and one for himself. There’s only been two of these ever in existence. Now he’s agreed to let this be made and shared with the audience.”

The collector’s edition is limited to 2500 copies worldwide.

For their farewell concert, The Band recorded The Last Waltz a string of guests at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco in November, 1976. In 1978, the show was released as an album and concert film, directed by Scorsese.

In April, Warren Haynes led a live New Orleans tribute to The Last Waltz.

The Last Waltz’ 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition tracklist

Disc One

  1. Theme From the Last Waltz – with orchestra
  2. Up On Cripple Creek
  3. The Shape I’m In
  4. It Makes No Difference
  5. Who Do You Love – with Ronnie Hawkins
  6. Life Is a Carnival
  7. Such a Night – with Dr John
  8. The Weight
  9. Down South In New Orleans – with Bobby Charles
  10. This Wheel’s On Fire
  11. Mystery Train – with Paul Butterfield
  12. Caldonia – with Muddy Waters
  13. Mannish Boy – with Muddy Waters
  14. Stage Fright

Disc Two

  1. Rag Mama Rag
  2. All Our Past Times – with Eric Clapton
  3. Further On Up the Road – with Eric Clapton
  4. Ophelia
  5. Helpless – with Neil Young
  6. Four Strong Winds – with Neil Young
  7. Coyote – with Joni Mitchell
  8. Shadows and Light – with Joni Mitchell
  9. Furry Sings the Blues – with Joni Mitchell
  10. Acadian Driftwood
  11. Dry Your Eyes – with Neil Diamond
  12. The WS Walcott Medicine Show
  13. Tura Lura Lura (That’s An Irish Lullaby) – with Van Morrison
  14. Caravan – with Van Morrison

Disc Three

  1. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
  2. The Genetic Method/Chest Fever
  3. Baby Let Me Follow You Down – with Bob Dylan
  4. Hazel – with Bob Dylan
  5. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Live We Never Have Met) – with Bob Dylan
  6. Forever Young – with Bob Dylan
  7. Baby Let Me Follow You Down (Reprise) – with Bob Dylan
  8. I Shall Be Released
  9. Jam #1
  10. Jam #2
  11. Don’t Do It
  12. Greensleeves (From Movie Soundtrack)

Disc Four

  1. The Last Waltz Suite: The Well/Evangeline – with Emmylou Harris/ Out of the Blue/The Weight – with the Staple Singers/The Last Waltz Refrain
  2. Concert Rehearsal: King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
  3. Tura Lura Lura (That’s An Irish Lullaby)
  4. Caravan
  5. Such a Night
  6. Rag Mama Rag
  7. Mad Waltz – a sketch track for The Well
  8. The Last Waltz – an instrumental
  9. The Last Waltz – a sketch

Disc Five

(Blu-ray; 5.1 Surround Sound Mix)

  1. Theme From the Last Waltz – with orchestra
  2. Up On Cripple Creek
  3. The Shape I’m In
  4. It Makes No Difference
  5. Who Do You Love – with Ronnie Hawkins
  6. Life Is a Carnival
  7. Such a Night – with Dr John
  8. Down South in New Orleans – with Bobby Charles
  9. Mystery Train – with Paul Butterfield
  10. Mannish Boy – with Muddy Waters
  11. Stage Fright
  12. Further On Up the Road – with Eric Clapton
  13. Ophelia
  14. Helpless – with Neil Young
  15. Coyote – with Joni Mitchell
  16. Dry Your Eyes – with Neil Diamond
  17. Tura Lura Lura (That’s an Irish Lullaby) – with Van Morrison
  18. Caravan – with Van Morrison
  19. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
  20. Baby Let Me Follow You Down – with Bob Dylan
  21. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Live We Never Have Met) – with Bob Dylan
  22. Forever Young – with Bob Dylan
  23. Baby Let Me Follow You Down (Reprise)
  24. I Shall Be Released (Finale)
  25. The Well
  26. Evangeline – with Emmylou Harris
  27. Out of the Blue
  28. The Weight – with the Staple Singers
  29. The Last Waltz’ Refrain
  30. Theme From ‘The Last Waltz’

