Warren Haynes to lead New Orleans live tribute to the Band's Last Waltz

Warren Haynes will lead a New Orleans tribute to the Band’s farewell concert The Last Waltz next month.

Allman Brothers and Gov’t Mule guitarist Haynes will be joined by bassist Don Was, keyboard player John Medeski, country star Jamey Johnson and others for the event, which takes place at the Saenger Theatre on April 30.

It marks the 40th anniversary of The Last Waltz, which the Band recorded with a string of guests at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco in November, 1976.

In 1978, the show was released as an album and concert film, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Last Waltz New Orleans will also feature the horn section as a tribute to late New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint, who helped arrange the horn parts for the original 1976 concert. Toussaint died last year.

Tickets go on sale at 10am CET on March 25 (Friday) via Ticketmaster.