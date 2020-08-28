The Backstage stream new single Isolation

The Backstage, the band formed by Steve Hackett band members Jonas Reingold, Craig Blundell and Rob Townsend,have streamed their brand new single Can I Get Your Number?. The song is taken from their upcoming debut album Isolation, which will be released through Reingold Records on September 11.

"It's a heavy track with lots of intricate rhythms," explains bass player Jonas Reingold of the new single, which features Machine/Tangent guitarist Luke Machin. Otheer guests featuring on the new record include Steve Hackett, Nick Beggs, Marco Minnemann, Pat Mastelotto, Roine Stolt, Luke Machin, Andy Tillison, Tom Brislin, Roger King, Lalle Larson and more.

The Backstage came about when Steve Hackett's world tour was curtailed due to COVID-19.

"Here we are, five months later with this very CD in our hands," saysb Reingold. "Yes, we all hate COVID-19 and feel sorry for all that have been sick, for all those who lost friends and family members in this tragedy, businesses that have gone bust, families that have been shattered. But this recording proves that you can turn things around in the darkest of times. COVID-19 kicked all our asses but we turned it into something creative and hopefully for you, something pleasant to listen to."

Get Can I Get Your Number?.