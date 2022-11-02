The Aristocrats announce The Defrost UK and Ireland tour dates

Instrumental prog supergroup The Aristocrats have announced their first UK and Ireland live shows since 2020. The band will perform a run of seven shows, that includes their biggest London show to date at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The trio, who released The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra earlier this year, will also be playing a selection of new as yet unreleased material, in addition to highlights and fan favourites.

It’s been far too long since our last shows in the U.K. and Europe, some of which were documented in our live album FREEZE! Live In Europe 2020 just before the big chill on live shows," the band say. "So now it’s time for the Defrost tour to bring us back, and we can’t wait to finally play shows again for our fans who have been waiting patiently for Aristocrats concerts to return!”

The Aristocrats Defrost UK and Ireland tour dates:

Jun 12: Glasgow The Garage

Jun 13: Newcastle NUSU

Jun 14: Coventry HMV Empire

Jun 15: Bristol The Fleece

Jun 16: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jun 17: Manchester Academy 2

Jun 18: Dublin Opium

Tickets are on sale now.

Get tickets.