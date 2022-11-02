The Aristocrats announce The Defrost UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Prog supergroup the Aristocrats will tour the UK and Ireland in June

Aristocrats
(Image credit: Manu Haeussler)

Instrumental prog supergroup The Aristocrats have announced their first UK and Ireland live shows since 2020. The band will perform a run of seven shows, that includes their biggest London show to date at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The trio, who released The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra earlier this year, will also  be playing a selection of new as yet unreleased material, in addition to highlights and fan favourites.

It’s been far too long since our last shows in the U.K. and Europe, some of which were documented in our live album FREEZE! Live In Europe 2020 just before the big chill on live shows," the band say. "So now it’s time for the Defrost tour to bring us back, and we can’t wait to finally play shows again for our fans who have been waiting patiently for Aristocrats concerts to return!”

The Aristocrats Defrost UK and Ireland tour dates:
Jun 12: Glasgow The Garage
Jun 13: Newcastle NUSU
Jun 14: Coventry HMV Empire
Jun 15: Bristol The Fleece
Jun 16: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Jun 17: Manchester Academy 2
Jun 18: Dublin Opium

Tickets are on sale now.

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.