The Anchoress to headline London's Queen Elizabeth Hall next May

The Anchoress has announced a headline show at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Hall on Londons Southbank for May 22.

At the same time she has announced that she will appear at this September's End Of The Road festival at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset alongside Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and Stereolab and her own show at Halifax's Piece Hall on September 10.

The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davies, will also support Manic Street Preachers on their own UK tour dates in September and October. Davis has previously toured with the band and James Dean Bradfield duets on The Exchange, from The Anchoress' Top 40 album The Art Of Losing. Davies also featured on the band's 2018 album Resistance Is Futile.

The Anchoress UK tour dates:

Sep 2-5: End Of The Road Festival

Sep 10: Halifax Piece Hall

Sep 26: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sep 28: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 29: Dundee Caird Hall

Oct 1: Stone-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Oct 2: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 4: York Barbican

Oct 5: Glasgow Barrowlands Ballroom

Oct 7: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 8: Portsmouth Guildhall

Oct 10: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 13: Bath Forum

Oct 14: Brighton Dome

May 1: London Queen Elizabeth Hall

