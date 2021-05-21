The Anchoress to headline London's Queen Elizabeth Hall next May

The Anchoress has announced a headline show at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Hall on Londons Southbank for May 22.
At the same time she has announced that she will appear at this September's End Of The Road festival at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset alongside Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and Stereolab and her own show at Halifax's Piece Hall on September 10.
The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davies, will also support Manic Street Preachers on their own UK tour dates in September and October. Davis has previously toured with the band and James Dean Bradfield duets on The Exchange, from The Anchoress' Top 40 album The Art Of Losing. Davies also featured on the band's 2018 album Resistance Is Futile.
The Anchoress UK tour dates:
Sep 2-5: End Of The Road Festival
Sep 10: Halifax Piece Hall
Sep 26: Newcastle O2 City Hall
Sep 28: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Sep 29: Dundee Caird Hall
Oct 1: Stone-On-Trent Victoria Hall
Oct 2: Manchester O2 Apollo
Oct 4: York Barbican
Oct 5: Glasgow Barrowlands Ballroom
Oct 7: Leeds O2 Academy
Oct 8: Portsmouth Guildhall
Oct 10: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Oct 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 13: Bath Forum
Oct 14: Brighton Dome
May 1: London Queen Elizabeth Hall