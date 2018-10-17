The Algorithm stream brand new single Binary Space

French electro proggers The Alogrithm have streamed their new single Binary Space, which you can hear below.

It's taken from the band's fourth studio album, Compiler Optimization Techniques, which is due out on 2 November. Full tracklisting is; Cluster, Fragmentation, Superscalar, Binary Space and Sentinel Node.

"When I first started my journey making music as The Algorithm, I always had in mind making a record that would tell the story of my own self-development," mainman Remi Gallego told Prog. "A rich and cohesive set of pieces that put together would transmit the visceral need I have for open-mindedness and growth of the mind in musical form. Back then, I simply didn't know how to make a record like this. Today, Compiler Optimization Techniques is the execution of this idea, with the years, experience, and emotions that refined its core direction."

The Algorithm tour the UK and Europe in November. They will play:

Bristol The Fleece - November 13

Birmingham Asylum 2 - 14

Nottingham Rescue Rooms - 15

Manchester Satan's Hollow - 16

Glasgow Garage Attic - 17

London Borderline - 18

Netherlands Nijmgen Merleyn - 20

Netherlands Haarlem Patronaat - 21

Germany Cologne Yuca - 22

Germany Hamburg Indra - 23

Germany Berlin Musik & Frieden - 24

Czech Republic Prague Futurum - 25