The Agonist back with new singer

The Agonist have confirmed they will release their fourth album – their first with new singer Vicky Psarakis – later this year.

The Canadian metal outfit have set November 10 for the launch of Eye Of Providence.

It’s their first record since singer Alissa White-Gluz left the band to join Arch Enemy. They’ve already released two tracks featuring Psarakis – Disconnect Me and Perpetual Notion.

Guitarist Danny Marino has hailed their latest recruit as a breath of fresh air. He says: “Vicky has breathed new life into the songwriting process. The songs represent a culmination of the past 10 years, as well as a new beginning for The Agonist. We’re also thrilled to be back in the studio with our old friend and long time engineer Chris Donaldson.

“We can’t thank our fans enough for their ongoing support in this new and exciting chapter of The Agonist.”

The Agonist latest studio update