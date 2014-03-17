Angela Gossow Leaves Arch Enemy

Surprising news from the Arch Enemy camp as it’s been revealed that Angela Gossow has left the band.

The announcement will come as a huge shock to many fans given that the melodic death metal heavyweights recently announced their new album, and though Angela will be staying on with the band in a managerial capacity, she is officially stepping down as singer after 13 years and six albums. Replacing her in the AE fold will be none other than The Agonist’s Alissa White-Gluz!

“Dear Arch Enemy fans,” notes Angela in a statement. “This is not easy to tell you. I have decided to step down from being Arch Enemy’s voice of anger. After 13 years of pure fucking metal, six studio albums and countless tours through five continents, I feel the need to enter a different phase in my life, be with my family and pursue other interests. I will however remain business manager for Arch Enemy, and I will continue to develop my artist management roster. I am staying true to my heavy metal roots, just leaving the spotlight so to speak. I am passing the torch to the super talented Alissa White-Gluz, whom I’ve known as a dear friend and a superb vocalist for many years. I always thought she deserved a chance to shine – and now she’s getting it. Just like I got that chance back in 2001.

“Right now I am listening through rough mixes of the new studio album and I am blown away,” she adds. “2014 will see a renewed Arch Enemy at the top of their game. I am proud to be part of this Arch Enemy chapter, albeit in a different way – revving up the engines behind the scenes. I hope to see you in front of the stage; I will join you there this time. Let the killing begin, once again!”

“I am very honoured and happy to announce a new chapter in my life and musical career,” adds Canada-born Alissa. “Wages of Sin was the first metal album I ever bought, and it was love at first listen. It is not often that you get a phone call from your favorite band asking you to join! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such amazingly talented musicians whom I also consider great friends. I look forward to being able to write and perform at a whole new level now with Arch Enemy! Music is forever, metal is limitless and this is only the beginning!”

Alissa makes her debut on the band’s upcoming new album, War Eternal, which lands in June via Century Media, with the album’s title track being released later this week with a full video! Watch this space…