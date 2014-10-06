The Acacia Strain predict VVorld Demise

The Acacia Strain have made a track from their upcoming new album available to stream.
VVorld Demise is taken from the American band’s seventh album Coma Witch, out on October 13.
The track features guest vocals from Brendan Garrone of Incendiary.
The album is available in various pre-order packages at the official website.
Coma Witch tracklist
- Human Disaster 2. Cauterizer 3. Send Help 4. Holy Walls of the Vatican 5. VVorld Demise 6. Nailgun 7. Graveyard Shift 8. Bridgepainter 9. Whale Shark 10. Delusionalisphere 11. The Observer