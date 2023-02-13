The 1975 announce their biggest UK headline show ever

The 1975 have announced their biggest ever UK headline show, an outdoor summer gig in London's Finsbury Park.

Having completed a highly successful UK arena tour in January, Matty Healy's band will take over the North London park - which previously hosted massive gigs by Rage Against The Machine, the Sex Pistols, and, more recently, Sam Fender, on Sunday, July 2, topping a bill which will feature Bleachers, The Japanese House, American Football, Cigarettes After Sex, and more.



A press release announcing the show states, “The band is bringing with them an array of acts with their own unique takes on pop and rock for an unsurpassable day of live music in N4, London.”

The band actually booked the park before for a show, scheduled for July 11, 2020, but were thwarted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Pre-sale tickets for this July's event will go on sale on Wednesday, February 15, at 9am, with a general sale to follow on Friday, February 17), also at 9am.

Reviewing the band's gig in Bournemouth on the recent 'The 1975 At Their Very Best' tour, Louder's Stephen Hill wrote, “Love them or hate them, The 1975 are a fascinating band - always intriguing, original and impossible to ignore, but crucially delivering the tunes to back up the whole package.”

The 1975 picked up the fourth Brit Award of their carrer at the weekend, triumphing in the Best Rock / Alternative Act category at the ceremony, which was held at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, February 11.