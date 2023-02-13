The 1975 announce their biggest UK headline show ever

By Paul Brannigan
published

The 1975 will play a 40,000 capacity outdoor show in London this summer

Matty Healy, The 1975
(Image credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns for ABA)

The 1975 have announced their biggest ever UK headline show, an outdoor summer gig in London's Finsbury Park.

Having completed a highly successful UK arena tour in January, Matty Healy's band will take over the North London park - which previously hosted massive gigs by Rage Against The Machine, the Sex Pistols, and, more recently, Sam Fender, on Sunday, July 2, topping a bill which will feature Bleachers, The Japanese House, American Football, Cigarettes After Sex, and more.

A press release announcing the show states, “The band is bringing with them an array of acts with their own unique takes on pop and rock for an unsurpassable day of live music in N4, London.”

The band actually booked the park before for a show, scheduled for July 11, 2020, but were thwarted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pre-sale tickets for this July's event will go on sale on Wednesday, February 15, at 9am, with a general sale to follow on Friday, February 17), also at 9am.

Reviewing the band's gig in Bournemouth on the recent 'The 1975 At Their Very Best' tour, Louder's Stephen Hill wrote, “Love them or hate them, The 1975 are a fascinating band - always intriguing, original and impossible to ignore, but crucially delivering the tunes to back up the whole package.”

See more

The 1975 picked up the fourth Brit Award of their carrer at the weekend, triumphing in the Best Rock / Alternative Act category at the ceremony, which was held at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, February 11.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.