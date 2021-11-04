That video you ordered of a man playing Iron Maiden to his dog has been delivered

Thomas Zwijsen has struck again. The Dutch guitarist, best known as that talented fella off the internet who plays classical guitar covers of Iron Maiden songs, has launched a video of another Maiden classic.

This time it's Infinite Dreams, which originally appeared on Maiden's 1988 album Seventh Son of a Seventh Son. To ramp up the video's chances of finding a route into peoples' hearts, the video shows Thomas performing the song for his dog, a rather attractive white hound, while standing on the shores of a lake. Although, to be fair, the dog does get bored and disappear around the one minute mark, heading off into the water to frolic with a second canine.

Thomas's cover of Infinite Dreams comes from his upcoming Nylon Maiden V double album, which follows in the footsteps of earlier releases like Nylon Maiden II, Nylon Metal, and Nylon Maiden Lives On. The new album features covers of a number of Iron Maiden bangers, including The Wicker Man, Children Of The Damned and To Tame A Land. It's available to order from Thomas's Bandcamp page.

Last year Thomas transformed Iron Maiden's The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner into a finger-style epic, and took up his ukulele to turn Run To The Hills into something entirely new. And he used the same instrument to give the band's 1983 classic The Trooper a thorough seeing to.

In 2019 Zwijsen hooked up with Ben Woods to launch a video for their flamenco-style version of Iron Maiden's Aces High, while back in 2014 he released a video for an acoustic version of Run To The Hills. And in 2016 he collaborated with former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley for a version of Blood Brothers.

At the time of writing Zwijsen's videos have been watched over 35 million times on YouTube, while his channel has 163,000 subscribers.