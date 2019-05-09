Watch Iron Maiden's Aces High performed in dazzling flamenco/classical guitar style

Guitarists Thomas Zwijsen and Ben Woods have launched a video for their flamenco-style version of Iron Maiden's Aces High. It's taken from the pair's Master Guitar Tour album.

The dynamic duo describe their cover as a "Nylon Maiden/Flametal version arranged for two Classical Fingerstyle / Spanish Flamenco guitars."

Zwijsen and Wood have racked up over 20,000,000 views on YouTube for their acoustic arrangements of famous rock and metal songs by bands like Maiden – including Zwijsen's version of Blood Brothers with vocals by former singer Blaze Bayley – plus Metallica, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and more.

The pair become the latest in a long line of musicians to produce unusual variations of Aces High, including a folk version by Steve 'N' Seagulls and a take by Guy Fist produced using hand farts.

Master Guitar Tour tracklist.

1. I Want Out (Helloween)

2. Wasted Years (Iron Maiden)

3. Bird Of Prey (Woods)

4. Sofia (Woods & Zwijsen)

5. The Unforgiven (Metallica)

6. Motorbreath (Metallica)

7. Tears Of The Dragon (Bruce Dickinson)

8. Holy Wars (Megadeth)

9. God Gave Rock ‘N Roll To You (Kiss)

10. Flash Of The Blade (Iron Maiden)

11. Estuary (Zwijsen)

12. Dusk At 7 (Woods)

13. Aces High (Iron Maiden)

14. Tango On The Edge Of The World (Zwijsen)

The album is available to order now.