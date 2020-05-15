Man slays Iron Maiden's Run To The Hills on ukulele while watched by two dogs

He's back! Dutch guitarist Thomas Zwijsen, whose Nylon Maiden project we've covered before, has unleashed his latest masterpiece: a cover of Iron Maiden's Run To The Hills.

Last year he hooked up with Ben Woods to launch a video for their flamenco-style version of Iron Maiden's Aces High, while back in 2014 he released a video for an acoustic version of Run To The Hills.

For this latest version of Run To The Hills, Zwijsen has used that most un-metal of instruments, the ukulele. And he's enlisted his dogs to provide some canine eye-candy.

Zwijsen studied classical guitar at the Artez conservatoire in Arnhem and Latin/jazz/Brazilian guitar at Codarts in Rotterdam. This classical education, combined with an interest in flamenco and metal, strongly influenced his style of performance.

Last month Zwijsen transform Maiden's The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner with an epic fingerstyle version, and in In 2016 collaborated with former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley for a version of Blood Brothers.

Zwijsen's Nylon Maiden albums are available from his website.

Earlier this month Iron Maiden confirmed that they will play no more shows this year, and that their upcoming Legacy Of The Beast tour dates have been rescheduled for 2021.

Manager Rod Smallwood said, "The band are all fine and send you guys their best wishes, they are very much looking forward to getting back on stage next year and seeing you all so, please, continue to take care of yourselves and stay smart."

Iron Maiden 2021 Legacy Of The Beast tour

Jun 11: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 13: Bremen Bürgerweide, Geermany

Jun 15: Prague Sinobo Stadium, Czech Republic

Jun 16: Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open Air, Austria

Jun 19: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Jun 21: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jun 24: Bologna Sonic Park, Italy

Jun 26: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 27: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 03: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 08: Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium, Geremany

Jul 10: Arnhem GelreDome, Holland

Jul 11: Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France