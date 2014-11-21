Nylon Maiden's coming to get you

Dutch classical guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released his second album of Iron Maiden covers. Nylon Maiden II, which is out now, follows the earlier Nylon Maiden, which featured contributions from former Maiden singer Blaze Bailey and Voodoo Six's Tony Newton.

The album contains 13 tracks; ten Iron Maiden songs, two original compositions, and a cover of UFO’s Doctor Doctor, the track traditionally played over the PA in the moments before the band come on stage.

Full track listing: Doctor Doctor Different World These Colours Don’t Run Revelations Judas Be My Guide Flight Of Icarus Nylon Madness The Thin Line Between Love And Hate Hallowed Be Thy Name No Prayer For The Dying The Dream Is True Alexander The Great Journeyman

Nylon Maiden II can be purchased from Thomas’s store.

