Watch classical guitarist transform Iron Maiden's The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner

You may be familiar with the work of Dutch guitarist Thomas Zwijsen, whose Nylon Maiden project we've covered before.

Last year he hooked up with Ben Woods to launch a video for their flamenco-style version of Iron Maiden's Aces High, while back in 2014 he released a video for his version of Run To The Hills.

Now he's back with a fingerstyle version of The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, which originally appeared on Maiden's 1986 album Somewhere In Time.

A statement on Zwijsen's YouTube page says, "Thomas' Nylon Maiden arrangement was made to include as many of the original parts on one solo guitar as possible, including Bruce Dickinson's vocal lines, Steve Harris' bass parts, the guitar solos by Adrian Smith and Dave Murray, and some essential drum accents by Nicko McBrain."

In 2016, Zwijsen collaborated with former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley for a version of Blood Brothers.

"It feels so sad and so big and dramatic," said Bayley. "And for me is one of the best maiden songs ever. If I want to introduce someone with no idea – or the wrong idea – about metal, this is the song I play them. This one song, above all others, proves Steve Harris is a songwriting genius."

Zwijsen's Nylon Maiden albums are available from his website.