Thank You Scientist tap up The Matrix for new video for Soul Diver

Playful US prog-rock septet Thank You Scientist have tapped into the brand new Matrix movie for their latest video for new single Soul Diver, which you can watch below. Complete with virtual reality and sword fights, the video is directed by and stars longtime TYS collaborator, Richie Brown.

Soul Diver is taken from the band's most recent EP, Plague Accommodations, which was released in November. The 4-track EP is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Terraformer. As the first release under their own new label Flying Jangus Records, Plague Accommodations marks a new, autonomous chapter for the group, and makes their music more widely available.

Plague Accommodations sees the last contributions to the band from drummer Faye Fadem and saxophonist Sam Greenfield.

Get Plague Accommodations.