Thank You Scientist premiere video for new song FXMLDR with Prog

US prog rockers Thank You Scientist have premiered new song FXMLDR with Prog. You can watch the video below. It is the first taste of the band's forthcoming new album Terraformer, their second release.

“It's [the title] Fox Mulder, with all of the vowels removed," explains guitarist Tom Monder. "Lyrically, it has a little bit of that X-Files vibe which is why we named it after him.”

“We did something unique with the video; the audio you hear isn't on the album, it was all recorded live using solar power with our friend Kevin Grossman, who has an operation called Sun Lab Studios, and we recorded it with a 120-piece drum line. We wanted to do something extra special to highlight the fact we’re a live band and we love playing live.”

“The Bluecoats are one of the world champion drum corps. They wanted to play a bunch of our music for their touring season last year so we developed this relationship with them. We knew we wanted to do some kind of future collaboration with them because we loved what they did with our music. The stars aligned because they happened to be touring through our area so I worked with an arranger to get this crazy new tune ready and arranged for 120 eager Bluecoats. We had one run-through in the field before we recorded it and then we did it. It was a lot of fun. When you’re recording on solar power, what you don’t realise is that you have a limited amount of time before you run out of juice, so it was a frantic operation!”

Thank You Scientist will release Terraformer through Evil Ink records on June 14. An Exclusive Comprehensive Adult Bundle of "Terraformer" with Limited Edition 2 LP Colour Vinyl, exclusive Music Score and Trading Cards is available for pre-order now via the band's website.