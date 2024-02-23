TesseracT announced as headline act for Radar Festival

By Jerry Ewing
Earthside, Kyros, Vower and Hail The Sun also added to the Radar festival bill

UK prog metal quintet TesseracT have been announced as the Saturday headline act Radar Festival, the modern prog, post- and math-rock festival, which take place at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse from July 26-8.

Also announced are US prog quartet Earthside, synth proggers Kyros, Hail The Sun, and new supergroup Vower (featuring members of Toska, Black Peaks, and Palm Reader), among others.

They join a bill that also Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, Australian prog guitar whiz Plini, fellow Aussie  trio The Omnific and Swedish prog fusioneers Dirty Loops.

"Our second headliners are pioneers of the modern prog scene, TesseracT," enthuses co-organiser Catherine Jackson-Smith. "This announcement is a little closer to home for me personally, as I met the band in 2010 when they first started playing at my own venue, The Lounge Bar in Alton. They instantly stood out as exceptional artists and through that friendship, I’ve stood at the sides watching the stage sizes and fans increase steadily since, looking forward to the day returning when we can collaborate on a show again. Together, we’ve been working on an immersive experience for Radar, this will be something special and not to be missed!"

Radar recently announced a new partnership with the Music Venue Trust which will see it become the first festival to donate ticket sales proceeds to MVT, to support grassroots music venues.

A percentage of every ticket sold for his year's Radar Festival will support the MVT's Pipeline Investment Fund whic has thus fard has awarded more than £260,000 to 61 UK grassroots music venues since it was founded in 2022.

