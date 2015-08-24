TesseracT list 2016 Euro dates

TesseracT have confirmed a European tour, including nine UK dates, starting in February next year – with support from The Contortionist.

The run follows the launch of fourth album Polaris, on September 18 via Kscope. It’s their first since the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins, who’d been replaced by Ashe O’Hara for 2013’s Altered State.

Bassist Amos Williams says: “Touring Europe is always so much fun for us, so it’s such a joy to return with Polaris.

“We really feel like things have stepped up a gear – some of these venues are fantastic. After traversing the globe, to return home to headline those wonderful venues, and with an awesome band like The Contortionist as main support, will make the Polaris EU 2016 tour very special to us indeed.”

Tour tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (August 26) via the TesseracT website.

Feb 03: Bristol Thekla, UK Feb 04: Birmingham Library, UK Feb 05: Manchester Academy II, UK Feb 06: Glasgow Garage, UK Feb 07: Leeds Stylus, UK Feb 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK Feb 10: Oxford Academy, UK Feb 11: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK Feb 12: London Koko, UK Feb 14: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium Feb 15: Paris Divan du Monde, France Feb 16: Nantes Ferailleur, France Feb 17: Bordeaux Rocher de Palmer, France Feb 19: Pordenone Deposito Giordani, Italy Feb 20: Rome Traffic Club, Italy Feb 21: Milan Legend, Italy Feb 23: Linz Posthof, Austria Feb 24: Vienna Szene, Austria Feb 25: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany Feb 26: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland Feb 27: Cologne Luxor, Germany Feb 28: Zoetemeer Boerderij, Netherlands Mar 01: Berlin Magnet, Germany Mar 02: Hamburg Logo, Germany Mar 03: Copenhagen Pumphurst, Denmark Mar 05: Stockholm Fryshurst, Sweden Mar 06: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden Mar 07: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway