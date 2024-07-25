Watch Art The Clown make a bloody snow angel in the teaser trailer for Terrifier 3, the latest sequel in the gruesome horror franchise that's had cinema audiences screaming, puking and fainting in disgust

The first teaser trailer has officially dropped for Terrifier 3, the latest entry in the gruesomely violent horror franchise that has made headlines around the world. Due out in cinemas worldwide on October 11, the 'threequel' will see the nightmarish Art The Clown return to the fictional sleepy town of Miles County, New York to unleash mayhem on its unsuspecting populace (though, really, they shouldn't be quite so unsuspecting by this point).

This time out it seems that there's a merrily festive undertone to proceedings, as the one minute sneak peak at the film sees Miles County decked up for Christmas, with Art unleashing his particularly visceral brand of violence while dressed as a horrifying Santa Claus. The trailer ends with the serial killer making a lovely snow angel in gallons of blood. Ho ho ho!

Watch the trailer for the film below. Terrifier 2, released in 2022, received widespread attention following reports that cinemagoers were seen walking out, vomiting and even fainting in response to some of the movie's gorier moments. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the reports only supercharged the film's success, with it ultimately grossing over $15 million on a budget of $250,000, making it one of the most successful horror films ever in terms of budget vs box office revenue.

Even the film's director, Damien Leone, was shocked by Terrifier 2's success, telling Variety: "I did not expect it to make this kind of splash or play in theaters, honestly, other than maybe a few arthouse theaters. To see it snowballing, the word of mouth growing, people getting sick and fainting and it really taking off, I never expected this or for it to make millions of dollars in theaters."

TERRIFIER 3 | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On