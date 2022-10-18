A new horror film is so brutally gory it has audiences "fainting", "vomiting" and getting ambulances called

A recently released horror film is making headlines around the world for being so graphically violent and gory that it has audiences passing out, vomiting, walking out of the cinema and even having emergency services called.

Terrifier 2, a sequel to 2016 slasher Terrifier, landed in US cinemas on October 6 and has been smashing it at the box office, so far already raking in over $2.5 million in less than two weeks - and all on a $250,000 budget that was aided by crowdfunding.

It seems that the hype around the sequel is only building, courtesy of scenes that are allegedly so violent they are causing extreme reactions from cinema goers. As well as widespread reports and numerous social media anecdotes of people in Terrifier 2 screenings fainting, retching and vomiting, there have even been claims that ambulances had to be called to take care of customers affected by the film, which was directed by Damien Leone and stars David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown, a demonic killer clown who turns up on Halloween to slash and gut his way through a host of unsuspecting victims.

The severe reactions to the film have led Executive Producer Steve Barton to Tweet a warning to people considering going to see the movie, which is in US cinemas right now and coming to home release in the UK just in time for Halloween.

“This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror,” Barton Tweets. “Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theaters. For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned.”

Released in 2016, the original Terrifier (also directed by Damien Leone) received positive reviews for its special effects and the performance of Howard Thornton as Art The Clown, but was criticised for its lightweight plot and forgettable characters. Leone has spoken openly about making a concerted effort to create more compelling characters for the sequel - as well as upping the gore factor considerably.

"I’m trying to transcend the slasher genre and make something you really haven’t seen in a long time," he told Halloween Daily News. "We’re always trying to push it as far as we can, and deliver the goods above and beyond everyone’s expectations.”

Well, given the box office returns, superior reviews and insane hype for this movie, it seems Leone has absolutely succeeded on all counts.

Watch the trailer for Terrifier 2 below (if you dare!) and check out some of the reactions to the film below that.

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4October 10, 2022

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4October 10, 2022

Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn't feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom. #Terrifier2 @damienleoneOctober 8, 2022

just made a bunch of my coworkers watch Terrifier 2. most of them really liked it but half of them are traumatized, two of them almost threw up, and one of them straight up left after the nastiest kill in the movie 🥴October 15, 2022

i just realized 8 people walked out while watching terrifier 2 omg luckily no one threw up on me🤞 #Terrifer2October 15, 2022