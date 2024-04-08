Teramaze announce new concept album Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace

Prolific Australian prog rockers Teremaze have announced they will release a new studio album, Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace, through their own Wells Music label on May 24. You can watch a video trailer for the new album below.

The new album will be the band's sixth studio release in a five-year period, which has seen the band release I Wonder in 2020, Sorella Minore and And The Beauty They Perceive in 2021 and Flight Of The Wounded (2022) and Dalla Volta last year!

Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace, the bands 11th album over-all, is a concept album that finishes the trilogy of the band's Halo storyline, following 2015's Her Halo and then Sorella Minore.

"We began with a story of betrayal, love, and wonder told through the album Her Halo," the band explain. "We continued that tale through to a climactic finish with the epic suite Sorella Minore. And now, we have finally brought to you the third installment of the Halo Saga, to bring the whole story together. We take you not forward in time, but to the very beginning...

"Eli - A Wonderful Fall From Grace takes us to A Place Called Halo, the circus where it all began in the height of it's popularity. Eli, a shipwreck survivor discovers the travelling tented landscape, and becomes the star attraction... but at a terrible price. Along with a full-length concept album, we finally release the short story that sparked this spell-binding concept all those years ago. Every story has a beginning, and so is Eli - A Wonderful Fall From Grace."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Wells Music)

Teramaze: Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace

1. A Place Called Halo

2. The Will Of Eli

3. Step Right Up

4. I Mantissa

5. Madam Roma

6. Standing Ovation

7. Hands Are Tied

8. A Wonderful Fall From Grace