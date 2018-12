We’re exclusively streaming the new album from Mongolian folk metallers Tengger Cavalry!

You might think Mongolian folk metal is a niche scene and you’d be correct as Tengger Cavalry were the world’s first band to fit the mould, and now they’re releasing their fifth full-length Blood Sacrifice Shaman on Metal Hell Records.

Think it could be your thing? A blend of riffage, fiddles and nomadic sensibilities have morphed into this original hybrid of indigenous heavy metal.