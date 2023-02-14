Tenacious D's classic track 'Tribute' is now certified Platinum in the UK

It's been 22 years since Tenacious D released their debut self-titled album into the world, and what a journey it has been ever since. The band are now gearing up to make their return to the UK and Europe this Summer for the first time since 2020, and a new milestone has shown just why this side of the world are so excited to have them back.



According to BPI, the band's classic track 'Tribute', a homage to the greatest song in the world, played as a means of appeasing a shiny demon standing in the middle of the road, has been certified Platinum.



In terms of singles, that is the equivalent of 200,000 sales. It's the band's first song to reach such a milestone, though it isn't the first certification that the band have received in the UK. Tenacious D, the album, was certified 2x Platinum back in 2013. For full-length records, that is the equivalent of 600,000 sales. 2006's 'The Pick Of Destiny' was certified Gold back in 2013 too, and 2012's 'Rize Of The Fenix' was certified Silver in 2018.



'Tribute' is the band's most streamed on Spotify, clocking it currently at almost 172 million listens. And when it comes to the iconic video, featuring none other than Dave Grohl as the aforementioned demon, has been watched 112 million times since it was uploaded to YouTube.



Let's all enjoy that video together right now:

Here are the dates that the band will be playing in the UK and Europe this Summer.

Jun 6: Sporthalle, Hamburg, GER

Jun 7: Zitadelle, Berlin, GER

Jun 8: Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, AUS

Jun 10: Carroponte, Milan, ITA

Jun 12: The Hall, Zurich, SWI

Jun 13: Forest National, Brussels, BEL

Jun 14: AHOY RTM, Rotterdam, NE

Jun 16: O2 Arena, London, UK