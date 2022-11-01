Tenacious D announce summer 2023 Europe and UK dates

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D have announced a batch of European and UK dates for summer 2023. As well as two dates in Germany via Hamburg and Berlin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass will play shows in Austria, Italy, Switzlerand, Belgium and The Netherlands, before finishing up with a show in the UK at the O2 Arena in London.

A statement given alongside the tour announcement reads: "In 2022 and beyond Tenacious D continue their quest to spread the message of rock n roll across the world and firmly retain their title as one of the greatest rock bands in the world. Ever."

Tickets go on general sale Friday November 4 at 10am via metropolismusic.com (opens in new tab). Check out the full list of dates below.

Jun 6: Sporthalle, Hamburg - Germany

Jun 7: Zitadelle, Berlin - Germany

Jun 8: Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf - Austria

Jun 10: Carroponte, Milan - Italy

Jun 12: The Hall, Zurich - Switzerland

Jun 13: Forest National, Brussels - Belgium

Jun 14: AHOY RTM, Rotterdam - Netherlands

Jun 16: O2 Arena, London – UK

Jack Black has recently been making headlines due to his casting as none other than Bowser in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is due out next year. Jack's rousing take on the iconic gaming villain has already been a hit with fans after he gave a preview of what to expect at last month's New York Comic Con event.

The immense cast for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will also include Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Green as Donkey Kong, Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.