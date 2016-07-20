Temple Of The Dog reissue to feature unheard material

The long-awaited Temple Of The Dog re-release is set to feature previously unheard material – even though drummer Matt Cameron isn’t a fan of the idea.

The band, formed by Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, won control over their 1991 master tapes last year following a drawn-out legal battle.

The one-off album was designed as a tribute to their friend and collaborator, Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, who’d died the previous year.

Cameron tells Radio.com: “I think there’s probably alternate takes, and Chris made demos. HIs demos are pretty freaking cool – some are amazing. But I guess it depends on the quality.”

But he says additional material isn’t a “deal-breaker” for him, adding: “As a musician I like people to hear the finished product. The process of creating music is fantastic as an artist, but there’s got to be some privacy there.”

Describing the Temple Of The Dog record as “emotionally jam-packed,” he continues: “It really captures the mood and the sentiment. It was just a one-off record that’s always had more gravitas than other side-projects like Hater or Wellwater Conspiracy.”

Soundgarden are partway through writing for their seventh album. Cameron said earlier this month that they were “off to a very good start” with six songs completed.

