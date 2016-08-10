Temple Of The Dog won't rule out Eddie Vedder comeback

Temple Of The Dog won’t rule out a guest appearance from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder at what will be their first ever tour this November.

The vocalist, who is not billed on the forthcoming shows, sang half of the band’s seminal song Hunger Strike, and also provided backing vocals on three other tracks on the grunge project’s 1991 self-titled album – designed as a one-off tribute to their friend and collaborator, Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, who’d died the previous year.

Soundgarden and Temple Of The Dog singer Chris Cornell says there are currently no plans for Vedder to join them onstage at the supergroup’s sold-out shows – but Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready admits he’d “love it if he did.”

When asked whether Vedder will join them, McCready tells Rolling Stone: “I can’t say anything about that. I don’t know if he is, and that’s kind of up to him. I would love it if he did.”

Cornell adds: “I don’t think that’s even been discussed, but we certainly haven’t planned on it.”

McCready also says they might plot international shows down the line, depending on the success of their initial run.

He says: “I hope if these go well, there will be more in the future. That’s kind of why we didn’t want to do an extensive tour.

“We just wanted to feel out the landscape. I hope we can go to Europe. It depends on how much fun we have with it, and how much people get out of it.”

The band, formed by Cornell and Pearl Jam’s McCready, Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, won control over their 1991 master tapes in 2015 following a drawn-out legal battle and will launch a deluxe reissue later this year.

Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA

Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA