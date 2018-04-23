Teenage Fanclub to revisit Creation years on UK tour

Teenage Fanclub will revisit the material they recorded while on Creation Records later this year.

The band will visit Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London throughout October and November on the Songs From Teenage Fanclub: The Creation Records Years tour – and will play three nights in every city.

The first night will feature tracks from between 1991-1993, the second night will include songs from between 1994-1997, while the third evening will contain material recorded between 1998-2000.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday (April 27) via the band’s website.

Teenage Fanclub released five studio albums with Alan McGee’s label: The King, Bandwagonesque, Thirteen, Grand Prix and Songs From Northern Britain.

Prior to the Creation shows, the band will play at Dumfries and Galloway's Electric Fields Festival on August 31 and Birmingham’s Moseley Folk Festival on September 2.

Teenage Fanclub: The Creation Records Years tour

Oct 28: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 29: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 05: Manchester Academy 3

Nov 06: Manchester Academy 3

Nov 07: Manchester Academy 3

Nov 09: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 10: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 13: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 14: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 15: London Electric Ballroom