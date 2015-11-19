Tedeschi Trucks Band detail 3rd album

Tedeschi Trucks Band will release third album Let Me Get By in January, they’ve confirmed.
It’s guitarist Derek Trucks’ first work since his 15-year career with the Allman Brothers Band ended last year, and it’s the first time he and wife Susan Tedeschi have written every track for a release.
Trucks says: “What I hear in the music is this feeling that we’re now putting 100% of what we have into this band – not going back to anything else, everyone giving it their all.”
Let Me Get By is released on January 29 via Fantasy/Concord.
Tracklist
- Anyhow
- Laugh About It
- Don’t Know What It Means
- Right On Time
- Let Me Get By
- Just As Strange
- Crying’ Over You / Swamp Raga
- Hear Me
- I Want More
- In Every Heart