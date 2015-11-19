Tedeschi Trucks Band detail 3rd album

Tedeschi Trucks Band will release third album Let Me Get By in January, they’ve confirmed.

It’s guitarist Derek Trucks’ first work since his 15-year career with the Allman Brothers Band ended last year, and it’s the first time he and wife Susan Tedeschi have written every track for a release.

Trucks says: “What I hear in the music is this feeling that we’re now putting 100% of what we have into this band – not going back to anything else, everyone giving it their all.”

Let Me Get By is released on January 29 via Fantasy/Concord.

Tracklist

Anyhow

Laugh About It

Don’t Know What It Means

Right On Time

Let Me Get By

Just As Strange

Crying’ Over You / Swamp Raga

Hear Me

I Want More

In Every Heart

