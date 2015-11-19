Trending

Tedeschi Trucks Band detail 3rd album

By News  

Let Me Get By demonstrates guitarist Derek’s new focus after end of Allmans career

Tedeschi Trucks Band will release third album Let Me Get By in January, they’ve confirmed.

It’s guitarist Derek Trucks’ first work since his 15-year career with the Allman Brothers Band ended last year, and it’s the first time he and wife Susan Tedeschi have written every track for a release.

Trucks says: “What I hear in the music is this feeling that we’re now putting 100% of what we have into this band – not going back to anything else, everyone giving it their all.”

Let Me Get By is released on January 29 via Fantasy/Concord.

Tracklist

  1. Anyhow
  2. Laugh About It
  3. Don’t Know What It Means
  4. Right On Time
  5. Let Me Get By
  6. Just As Strange
  7. Crying’ Over You / Swamp Raga
  8. Hear Me
  9. I Want More
  10. In Every Heart

Q&A: Tedeschi Trucks Band