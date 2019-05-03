Tarja Turunen details her new album In The Raw

Earlier this week, Tarja released a lyric video for her new single Dead Promises.

It was the first material taken from the former Nightwish star’s upcoming album In The Raw – and she’s now revealed further details about the record, which is set to arrive on August 31 via earMUSIC.

It’s reported that the intention of the follow-up to 2016’s The Shadow Self “was to bring out the idea of rawness to match the feelings Tarja was having from the very beginning of the process” with the lyrics said to be deeply personal.

The album version of Dead Promises will feature Soilwork’s Björn “Speed” Strid, with Cristina Scabbia and Tommy Karevik also lending their talents to In The Raw.

Speaking about Dead Promises, Tarja said: “I really like how the guitar sounds – in your face. If I’m singing powerfully, I need something powerful behind me so that I don’t feel like I am left alone.”

In The Raw is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Tarja: In The Raw

1. Dead Promises (with Björn “Speed” Strid)

2. Goodbye Stranger (with Cristina Scabbia)

3. Tears In Rain

4. Railroads

5. You And I

6. The Golden Chamber

i. Awaken

ii. Loputon yö

iii. Alchemy

7. Spirits Of The Sea

8. Silent Masquerade (with Tommy Karevik)

9. Serene

10. Shadow Play