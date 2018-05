Tarja showcases Never Enough

Former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen has issued a promo of her track Never Enough.

It’s taken from her live album Luna Park Ride which is released on June 1 via earMusic. It’ll launch on 2CD, 2LP, DVD, Blu-ray and on digital formats.

Never Enough appears on the bonus disc bundled with the CD, DVD and Blu-ray releases and features over 70 minutes of extra material recorded at her shows between 2010-2014.

She previously issued Until My Last Breath from the album.

Luna Park Ride tracklist

Dark Star 2. My Little Phoenix 3. The Crying Moon 4. I Walk Alone 5. Falling Awake 6. Signos (Soda Stereo cover) 7. Little Lies 8. Underneath 9. Stargazers 10. Ciaran’s Well 11. In For A Kill 12. Where Were You Last Night, Heaven Is A Place On Earth, Livin’ On A Prayer 13. Die Alive 14. Until My Last Breath 15. Wishmaster

Bonus disc