Tangerine Dream to reissue Quantum Gate with additional EP

Tangerine Dream - Quantum Gate/Quantum Key CD1 1. Sensing Elements

2. Roll The Seven Twice

3. Granular Blankets

4. It Is Time To Leave When Everyone Is Dancing

5. Identity Proven Matrix

6. Non-Locality Destination

7. Proton Bonfire

8. Tear Down The Grey Skies

9. Genesis Of Precious Thoughts CD2 1. Genesis Of Precious Thoughts

2. Electron Bonfire

3. Drowning In Universes

4. Mirage Of Reality

Tangerine Dream have announced that they’ll reissue their 2017 album Quantum Gate on 2CD later this month,

It’ll be released on April 20 via Kscope and will include the Quantum Key EP, which launched after the death of Edgar Froese in January 2015.

Work of the album began in 2014, with Froese, Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss and Hoshiko Yamane planning a contemporary take on the band’s sequencer-driven sound of the 70s and 80s, with the material based around quantum physics and philosophy.

The trio said: “It’s worth noting that the compositions appearing on the album are not only based on theoretical concepts and ideas Edgar had outlined, but also on a large number of actual musical sketches that he luckily had already prepared during the initial phase of the band’s reformation process.

“Therefore, Quantum Gate is just as much a new beginning as it is a testament to Edgar’s never-withering inspiration and ever-flowing creativity.”

To mark the announcement of the 2CD set, which is now available for pre-order, Tangerine Dream have released a video showing a studio performance of Identity Proven Matrix which can be seen below.

They’ll head out on tour later this month for a run of shows across Europe and the UK.

Tangerine Dream 2018 tour dates

Apr 13: Halle/Saale Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle, Germany

Apr 14: Dresden Philharmonie Im Kulturpalast, Germany

Apr 23: London Union Chapel, UK

Apr 24: London Union Chapel, UK

June 12: Duisberg Theater am Marientor, Germany

Aug 01: Amsterdam Dekmantel Festival, Netherlands

Aug 04/05: Dádpuszta O.Z.O.R.A. Festival, Hungary

Aug 12: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland