Tame Impala Man up with single launch

Tame Impala have launched a stream of their upcoming single ‘Cause I’m A Man – and it’s drawing both cheers and jeers from their fans.

It follows the surprise release of Let It Happen last month. Both will appear on third album Currents, with details to be confirmed in due course.

The stream, launched early this morning (Sunday), has already drawn strong reactions on the Tame Impala Facebook page, from “Not entirely comfortable with this song” and “What happened to psychedelia” to “This is incredible” and “You guys stepped from the 70s to the 80s!”

‘Cause I’m A Man will be released as a single this week. Kevin Parker and co return to the UK in September:

Sep 04: End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire

Sep 04: Dublin Electric Picnic

Sep 06: Stradbally Hall

Sep 09: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 11: Bestival, Isle of Wight