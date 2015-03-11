Tame Impala offer free track

Tame Impala have offered a free download of their first new track in three years.

Get your copy of Let It Happen via the band’s website, in return for your email address.

The eight-minute piece follows 2012’s second album Lonerism – and a third full-length release is expected later this year.

The Australian outfit haven’t confirmed those plans, but they have detailed a US tour that kicks off in California on April 8 and ends in New York on June 7.

They return to the UK in September:

Sep 04: End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire

Sep 04: Dublin Electric Picnic

Sep 06: Stradbally Hall

Sep 09: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 11: Bestival, Isle of Wight