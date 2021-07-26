Tamarisk to release new album Suspended Animation

Essex based prog rock band Tamarisk have announced that they will release their new album, Suspended Animation, on October 21. It will be the first new material from the band since 2018's Breaking The Chains album.

The new album sees singer Andy Grant joined again by original keyboard player Steve Leigh, as well as Landmarq drummer Dave Wagstaffe, guitarist Tom Yetton and bassist Ed Rome. The new album also features Thunder guitarist Luke Morley. You can see the new album artwork below.

Suspended Animation is, according to Grant, "Telling tales of our time in the nineteen eighties. The six songs are based around unrecorded material from the mid 80’s,

it looks back at the past but with its feet firmly planted in the present."

The band, who formed out of the ashes of Chemical Alice in 1984, released two cassette EPs during their original incarnation, which they released as one CD, Frozen In Time, in 2012. A collection of remasters from the quarter inch tapes that had not seen the light of day for over 30 years, now reverted back to the original chronological running order. Frozen In Time has been reissued as a digital release and is available from the band's bandcamp page.

Pre-order Suspended Animation.