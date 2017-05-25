System Of A Down drummer disheartened by lack of new album

System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan says he’s disheartened that the band haven’t released an album in 12 years.

Their last record was 2005’s Hypnotize – and the drummer seems to be bemused and frustrated that it’s been so long since new material surfaced.

He tells radio station X107.5 Las Vegas (via The PRP): I don’t know what’s going on with System Of A Down. I had rehearsal last night in LA and I drove right out. We have a tour booked in Europe and I know everybody says, ‘Why don’t you guys tour the states?’ I don’t know.

“I don’t know why we aren’t coming out with an album. It’s very disheartening.

“We talked about it about two years ago. We had every intention of going in the studio and working on the album. As far as the timeline, everybody had their own opinion of when that was going to happen, for me it was 10 years ago.”

He continues: “If I had my way, we would have put out five albums in the last 12 years. And I think we’re really doing a disservice to ourselves because you only have a finite amount of time. If anything… Chris Cornell passing away unexpectedly, at any given moment.

“It does put things into perspective and you realise how much time you wasted and how precious that time is. I don’t know why we haven’t made an album exactly because it seems like we all get along. We all have a great time together. We still are putting together really good music. I think that we can put out a fantastic album.”

Dolmayan reported that System Of A Down had 15 songs ready for a new record last November – and he now says that they “match or beat anything we’ve done in the past.”

He adds: “I don’t make those kind of claims without having something to back it up. We’re better than we’ve ever been. We’re tighter than we’ve ever been.

“We know what we’re doing and the songs are there. It’s a matter of getting together and putting aside whatever differences, or whatever problems people have – which don’t seen to surface when we’re together. It’s almost like there’s two System Of A Downs for me.”

System Of A Down will headline this year’s Download Festival in the UK.

