System Of A Down's BYOB played on a cello in a fancy restaurant

No matter how good the food is, we can all agree that the music in super-fancy restaurants sucks. It’s either some pompous classical nonsense or some ‘world music’ that wouldn’t even make it on Later… With Jools Holland, neither of which are getting us in the mood to chow down on some Michelin star goodness. Why isn’t there more metal with our meals? Well, if Rob Scallon is around, there probably will be.

Completely misinterpreting the restaurant’s BYOB policy, Rob and his friend Effi Guillen blast through System Of A Down’s massive hit on a funky purple cello and violin. Surprisingly, the clientele didn’t jump on the tables or start running in circles around the room, instead opting for looks of disgust and horror while eating a fondue. To be fair, a bowl of melted cheese certainly takes the edge of Serj Tankian’s intensely political lyrics.

Need a System Of A Down fix? Pick up the new issue of Metal Hammer to read our exclusive chat with Shavo Odadjian.

