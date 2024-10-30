Synthy rocky metal wackadoodles Zetra announce first-ever headline tour

Synth-rocking enigmas Zetra have announced their first-ever UK tour.

The face-painted pair will play across the UK in January and February, supported by Moth Slut. Dates and details can be seen below, and tickets go on sale at 10am local time on November 1.

Zetra comment on the news, speaking in their characteristically cryptic way: “The whispers have multiplied into a cacophony of secrets. The time for waiting is over. The time for action is now. Witness the beginning, prepare for the end. Dream of a World Tour. Join us.”

The band released their self-titled debut album via Nuclear Blast in September. Though it came out to broadly positive reviews, Metal Hammer offered it a more apprehensive six out of 10 score. Journalist Matt Mills praised the band’s more bombastic songs, but found the more atmospheric tracks at odds with how the band present themselves.

“With guest singer Serena Cherry from Svalbard sounding disappointingly distant during Starfall and the guitars rarely shining through on Shatter The Mountain, it’s clear that every texture still needs time to find its place,” he wrote. “When Zetra fully commit to sounding as outlandish as they look, maybe that’s when their masterpiece will be released.”

Since the pandemic, Zetra have been a prolific live act, supporting everybody from Godflesh to Ville Valo at the Royal Albert Hall. Metal Hammer attended the Valo concert and deemed the band’s opening set “a hypnotic half-hour”.

The band are currently touring Europe opening for industrial/noise trio Health. The last date of the run takes place tonight (October 30) at Hole 44 in Berlin, Germany.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jan 30: Nottingham Bodega

Jan 31: Glasgow The Garage Attic

Feb 05: Birmingham The Asylum 2

Feb 06: London Electrowerkz

Feb 07: Bristol Exchange

Feb 08: Manchester Yes Basement