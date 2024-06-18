Noise trailblazers Health announce UK dates with Gost and Zetra

American noise trio Health have added UK dates to their October 2024 European tour.

Support at the shows will come from synthwave artist Gost and enigmatic synth-rock duo Zetra.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 19, and the full list of stops on the European run is available below.

Health will be touring to promote their new album Rat Wars, which was released late last year to critical acclaim.

Metal Hammer journalist Stephen Hill gave the record a glowing four-star review.

Hill wrote: “Obviously, metal doesn’t, and has never had, the monopoly on ‘heavy’ music, and Health have always been an emotionally and tonally weighty band, but on Rat Wars they’ve upped the ante in terms of the pure brutality of their sonic attack.

“If you’re a pure metalhead and you’ve ever been intrigued, but unsure, about whether or not Health are for you, now is the time to investigate.”

The band recently released a new version of Rat Wars track Ashamed, which features Lauren Mayberry of Scottish pop group Chvrches.

Health are also due to once again collaborate with Lamb Of God on the 20th-anniversary edition of the metal heavyweights’ 2004 classic Ashes Of The Wake.

The three-piece have remixed Laid To Rest for the celebratory release, which comes out on August 30 via Legacy Recordings and Epic Records.

Health previously collaborated with Lamb Of God on their 2022 track Cold Blood. In addition, Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler played a riff on Rat Wars single Children Of Sorrow.

Health / Gost / Zetra 2024 European tour:

Oct 11: Nijmegen Soulcrusher, Netherlands

Oct 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Burgerhaus Stollwerck, Germany

Oct 15: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Oct 16: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Oct 17: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Oct 18: Dublin Opium, Ireland

Oct 22: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Oct 23: Winterthur Gaswerk Kulturzentrum, Switzerland

Oct 24: Munchen Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 25: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 26: Budapest A38, Hungary

Oct 27: Prague Fuchs2, Czech Republic

Oct 28: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 29: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

Oct 30: Berlin Hole 44, Germany