Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo teases new solo music

Michael Romeo will release his new solo album War Of The World’s, Part II in February

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has signed a brand new record deal with InsideOut Music and will release his new album, War Of The World’s, Part II, on February 4. The album is a follow-up to 2018's War Of The World’s, Part I.

For the new album Romeo welcomed a couple of returning musicians including drummer John Macaluso and bassist John “JD” DeServio – but the album marks the first time he worked with Croatian singer Dino Jelusick.

“I go way back with John and JD, so they were the obvious choices, but this time I wanted to try something different with the vocals”, says Romeo. “Dino came highly recommended, and he totally nailed it! He really brought an exciting element to the music.”

Symphony X released their last album, Underworld, in 2015

You can hear a short teaser of Romeo's new music below.

