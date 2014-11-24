Sylosis unveil new arty video for Leech

Sylosis have released the somewhat graphic video for Leech, the second single from upcoming album Dormant Heart.

Speaking about the new album, frontman Josh Middleton says: “I would say the album is probably our heaviest to date but this song showcases a more melodic and stripped back side to what we do. It’s a really dark, sinister doomy sounding song and we thought it would be cool to try something a bit different for the video and have it reflect the vibe of the music.

We’ve always wanted to have an animated music video and it allows for a bit more creativity and makes it stand out.”

Animated by Oliver Jones of Better Feeling Films, Leech took 60 days to put together including five hours of band footage.

If you’re a fan of human sacrifice with by being force-fed leeches, then stick this video on.

Dormant Heart will be released via Nuclear Blast on January 12th 2015 in the UK, 13th in the US and 16th in Europe.