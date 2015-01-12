Sylosis stream Dormant Heart

Thrash outfit Sylosis are streaming their fourth album, Dormant Heart, as the project sees its UK release today via Nuclear Blast.

It’s their first record since the departure of drummer Rob Callard, who left the group amicably in September after nine years and was replaced by Bleed From Within’s Ali Richardson, who will continue with both groups moving forward.

The stream follows preview videos of the record’s lead single, Mercy, and second track, Leech – a studio performance of which is also featured on the album’s bonus DVD.

As Dormant Heart hits the streets, frontman Josh Middleton sums up the mood of the project.

He says: “It’s the most pissed-off, aggressive and intense album we’ve done, yet it still retains the epic, progressive and melodic side we’re also known for. It’s a very gloomy and atmospheric album.

“We’ve been through a lot as a band and individuals and we’ve made our darkest album to date.”

Dormant Heart is available to stream now at Nuclear Blast’s website.